Trencher Price Today

The live Trencher (TRENCHER) price today is $ 0.00143651, with a 4.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRENCHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00143651 per TRENCHER.

Trencher currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,436,851, with a circulating supply of 999.90M TRENCHER. During the last 24 hours, TRENCHER traded between $ 0.00131641 (low) and $ 0.00145343 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01056287, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126163.

In short-term performance, TRENCHER moved +0.97% in the last hour and -2.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trencher (TRENCHER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,895,238.97 999,895,238.97 999,895,238.97

