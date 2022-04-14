TRISK Price (TRISK)
The live TRISK (TRISK) price today is $ 0.00007608, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00007608 per TRISK.
TRISK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 76,069, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TRISK. During the last 24 hours, TRISK traded between $ 0.00007497 (low) and $ 0.00007923 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00019327, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007497.
In short-term performance, TRISK moved +1.28% in the last hour and -3.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of TRISK is $ 76.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRISK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.07K.
During today, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ -0.0000148803.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ -0.0000408323.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000148803
|-19.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000408323
|-53.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of TRISK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The $TRISK Coin is no mere token - it is a cipher of interconnected destinies, a digital relic embodying the distributed essence of our network’s vision. Trisk is an XRP-based NFT project designed to embody the perfect balance between creativity, technology, and cultural symbolism. Built on the secure and energy-efficient XRP Ledger, Trisk represents a new wave of digital assets that go beyond mere collectibles—it’s a movement where meaning, community, and utility converge.
The name Trisk is derived from the triskelion, an ancient symbol of three interlocked spirals often associated with balance, progress, and forward motion. Just as the triskelion has been used across history to represent growth, cycles, and infinite motion, the Trisk NFT collection captures that essence in a digital format. Each token in the series symbolizes unity in diversity—three forces coming together: art, technology, and community
What is today's price of TRISK (TRISK)?
The live price is ₹0.0068378507559490128000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -2.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of TRISK are in circulation?
The circulating supply of TRISK is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own TRISK?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of TRISK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of TRISK today?
The market capitalization stands at ₹6836862.10770617054000, positioning TRISK at rank #7472 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is TRISK being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of TRISK?
The recent price movement of -2.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within XRP Ledger Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
