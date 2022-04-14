ExchangeDEX+
2025 Recap
The live TRISK price today is 0.00007608 USD.TRISK market cap is 76,069 USD. Track real-time TRISK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live TRISK price today is 0.00007608 USD.TRISK market cap is 76,069 USD. Track real-time TRISK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 TRISK to USD Live Price:

This token data is sourced from third parties.
TRISK (TRISK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:33:44 (UTC+8)

TRISK Price Today

The live TRISK (TRISK) price today is $ 0.00007608, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00007608 per TRISK.

TRISK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 76,069, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TRISK. During the last 24 hours, TRISK traded between $ 0.00007497 (low) and $ 0.00007923 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00019327, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007497.

In short-term performance, TRISK moved +1.28% in the last hour and -3.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TRISK (TRISK) Market Information

The current Market Cap of TRISK is $ 76.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRISK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.07K.

TRISK Price History USD

+1.28%

-2.07%

-3.50%

-3.50%

TRISK (TRISK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ -0.0000148803.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ -0.0000408323.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TRISK to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.07%
30 Days$ -0.0000148803-19.55%
60 Days$ -0.0000408323-53.67%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for TRISK

TRISK (TRISK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRISK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TRISK (TRISK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of TRISK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TRISK will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRISK price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking TRISK Price Prediction.

What is TRISK (TRISK)

The $TRISK Coin is no mere token - it is a cipher of interconnected destinies, a digital relic embodying the distributed essence of our network’s vision. Trisk is an XRP-based NFT project designed to embody the perfect balance between creativity, technology, and cultural symbolism. Built on the secure and energy-efficient XRP Ledger, Trisk represents a new wave of digital assets that go beyond mere collectibles—it’s a movement where meaning, community, and utility converge.

The name Trisk is derived from the triskelion, an ancient symbol of three interlocked spirals often associated with balance, progress, and forward motion. Just as the triskelion has been used across history to represent growth, cycles, and infinite motion, the Trisk NFT collection captures that essence in a digital format. Each token in the series symbolizes unity in diversity—three forces coming together: art, technology, and community

TRISK (TRISK) Resource

What is today's price of TRISK (TRISK)?

The live price is ₹0.0068378507559490128000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -2.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TRISK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TRISK is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own TRISK?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TRISK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of TRISK today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹6836862.10770617054000, positioning TRISK at rank #7472 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TRISK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of TRISK?

The recent price movement of -2.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within XRP Ledger Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRISK

How much will 1 TRISK be worth in 2030?
If TRISK were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential TRISK prices and expected ROI.
TRISK (TRISK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.