The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain.
TruFin’s first product, TruStake, is a MATIC staking vault which provides access to MATIC staking on the Ethereum network. TruMATIC is the liquid staking token users receive when they deposit MATIC into the TruStake vault. It is an ERC-20 token like MATIC and has all the same basic functionality. As soon as a user deposits MATIC on the TruStake smart contract, they receive newly minted TruMATIC, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As MATIC staking rewards accrue, the value of TruMATIC increases (with reference to MATIC).
- Users have have the ability to stake their MATIC through TruFin’s dApp.
- When a user stakes with TruFin, they will mint a new liquid token — TruMATIC.
- Rewards are restaked automatically, giving an uplift in APY from the compounding effect.
The TruMATIC liquid token is self-custodied, meaning holders have complete control over their TruMATIC at all times, with a broad set of possibilities:
- Target ~5%+ APY: TruMATIC will deliver optimised staking rewards on the staked MATIC. Auto-restaking means your APY rides on the power of compounding.
- DeFi Interoperability: TruMATIC’s token design ensures seamless integration with a myriad of DeFi protocols — from DEXs to lending/borrowing protocols to yield optimizers.
- Liquidity Pools: Get ready for MATIC<>TruMATIC liquidity pools on leading DEXs, enabling a smooth liquidity provision for users seeking to exit their TruMATIC positions.
Understanding the tokenomics of TruFin Staked MATIC (TRUMATIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRUMATIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRUMATIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
