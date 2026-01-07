TSHOT Token ($TSHOT) is the primary utility token for Vaultopolis, a decentralized application built on the Flow blockchain. The platform is designed to provide liquidity for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collectors, initially focusing on NBA Top Shot. Vaultopolis allows users to deposit their Common and Fandom tier NBA Top Shot Moments into a shared, decentralized vault. In exchange, users instantly mint $TSHOT tokens at a 1-for-1 ratio. This mechanism allows collectors to unlock the value held within their digital assets, converting otherwise illiquid NFTs into a fungible token that can be used across the DeFi ecosystem.