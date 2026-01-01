TSHOT Token Price (TSHOT)
The live TSHOT Token (TSHOT) price today is $ 0.17567, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current TSHOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.17567 per TSHOT.
TSHOT Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,708, with a circulating supply of 117.88K TSHOT. During the last 24 hours, TSHOT traded between $ 0.168138 (low) and $ 0.178031 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.371057, while the all-time low was $ 0.119714.
In short-term performance, TSHOT moved +1.93% in the last hour and +12.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of TSHOT Token is $ 20.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TSHOT is 117.88K, with a total supply of 167402.0082210911. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.41K.
During today, the price change of TSHOT Token to USD was $ +0.00299122.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TSHOT Token to USD was $ -0.0507574398.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TSHOT Token to USD was $ -0.0677703766.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TSHOT Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00299122
|+1.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0507574398
|-28.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0677703766
|-38.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
TSHOT Token ($TSHOT) is the primary utility token for Vaultopolis, a decentralized application built on the Flow blockchain. The platform is designed to provide liquidity for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collectors, initially focusing on NBA Top Shot. Vaultopolis allows users to deposit their Common and Fandom tier NBA Top Shot Moments into a shared, decentralized vault. In exchange, users instantly mint $TSHOT tokens at a 1-for-1 ratio. This mechanism allows collectors to unlock the value held within their digital assets, converting otherwise illiquid NFTs into a fungible token that can be used across the DeFi ecosystem.
What is the current price of TSHOT Token?
TSHOT Token is trading at ₹15.8667550193500821000, representing a price movement of 1.73% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does TSHOT compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 1.73% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If TSHOT is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is TSHOT Token performing compared to Sports,NFT,NFTFi,Flow EVM Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Sports,NFT,NFTFi,Flow EVM Ecosystem segment, TSHOT demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is TSHOT Token's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹1870374.92423693004000 positions TSHOT at rank #9924, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹15.18645446259170094000 to ₹16.08000377326757253000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is TSHOT trading?
TSHOT Token has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact TSHOT's valuation?
With 117882.61621779393 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
