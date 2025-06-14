ufunapp Price (UFUN)
The live price of ufunapp (UFUN) today is 0.00020031 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 200.66K USD. UFUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ufunapp Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ufunapp price change within the day is +0.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of ufunapp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ufunapp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ufunapp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ufunapp to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ufunapp: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.29%
+0.66%
-48.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ufundotapp is a token launcher built for creators — not platforms. It allows anyone to launch a token on Solana in under 30 seconds with no coding, no smart contract interaction, and no hidden fees. With a fully transparent 2% fee structure (1% to the creator, 0.6% to ufun.app, and 0.4% to Meteora), ufun.app ensures creators earn the most while launching tokens permissionlessly, with built-in protection and long-term support.
|1 UFUN to VND
₫5.27115765
|1 UFUN to AUD
A$0.0003064743
|1 UFUN to GBP
￡0.0001462263
|1 UFUN to EUR
€0.0001722666
|1 UFUN to USD
$0.00020031
|1 UFUN to MYR
RM0.0008493144
|1 UFUN to TRY
₺0.0078902109
|1 UFUN to JPY
¥0.0288666741
|1 UFUN to RUB
₽0.015984738
|1 UFUN to INR
₹0.0172486941
|1 UFUN to IDR
Rp3.2837699664
|1 UFUN to KRW
₩0.2736474972
|1 UFUN to PHP
₱0.0112313817
|1 UFUN to EGP
￡E.0.0099574101
|1 UFUN to BRL
R$0.0011097174
|1 UFUN to CAD
C$0.0002704185
|1 UFUN to BDT
৳0.0244959099
|1 UFUN to NGN
₦0.309118392
|1 UFUN to UAH
₴0.0083148681
|1 UFUN to VES
Bs0.020031
|1 UFUN to PKR
Rs0.0566797176
|1 UFUN to KZT
₸0.1028271354
|1 UFUN to THB
฿0.0064880409
|1 UFUN to TWD
NT$0.0059171574
|1 UFUN to AED
د.إ0.0007351377
|1 UFUN to CHF
Fr0.0001622511
|1 UFUN to HKD
HK$0.0015704304
|1 UFUN to MAD
.د.م0.0018248241
|1 UFUN to MXN
$0.0037978776