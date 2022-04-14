Umbra Price Today

The live Umbra (UMBRA) price today is $ 1.24, with a 9.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMBRA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.24 per UMBRA.

Umbra currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,414,679, with a circulating supply of 10.00M UMBRA. During the last 24 hours, UMBRA traded between $ 1.1 (low) and $ 1.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.48, while the all-time low was $ 0.488767.

In short-term performance, UMBRA moved -0.36% in the last hour and +24.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Umbra (UMBRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.41M$ 12.41M $ 12.41M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.38M$ 35.38M $ 35.38M Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 28,500,000.0 28,500,000.0 28,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Umbra is $ 12.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UMBRA is 10.00M, with a total supply of 28500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.38M.