What is the current price of Universe Boss Coin?

The live price of Universe Boss Coin (UBC) is ₹0.067054039323508420000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Universe Boss Coin positioned in the market?

Universe Boss Coin currently sits at market rank #4216, supported by a market capitalization of ₹67330285.4936999465000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of UBC?

The circulating supply of UBC is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Universe Boss Coin?

During the last 24 hours, Universe Boss Coin traded within a range of ₹0.066732549828287160000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.067800870257631965000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Universe Boss Coin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Universe Boss Coin reached an all-time high of ₹0.273620973667346155000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.059027638667534940000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is UBC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Universe Boss Coin?

The current price movement of -0.64% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Prediction Markets,Meme,Play To Earn,Base Meme,Celebrity-Themed,Tap to Earn. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.