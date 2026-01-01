Unlimited Wealth Utility Price Today

The live Unlimited Wealth Utility (UWU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current UWU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UWU.

Unlimited Wealth Utility currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 190,902, with a circulating supply of 999.85M UWU. During the last 24 hours, UWU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UWU moved -2.75% in the last hour and -53.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Unlimited Wealth Utility (UWU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 190.90K$ 190.90K $ 190.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 190.90K$ 190.90K $ 190.90K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,845,001.891994 999,845,001.891994 999,845,001.891994

