UpTop (UPTOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00673062 24H High $ 0.00748116 All Time High $ 0.04540951 Lowest Price $ 0.00602197 Price Change (1H) +0.02% Price Change (1D) +5.23% Price Change (7D) +1.78%

UpTop (UPTOP) real-time price is $0.00738027. Over the past 24 hours, UPTOP traded between a low of $ 0.00673062 and a high of $ 0.00748116, showing active market volatility. UPTOP's all-time high price is $ 0.04540951, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00602197.

In terms of short-term performance, UPTOP has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, +5.23% over 24 hours, and +1.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UpTop (UPTOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.55M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.38M Circulation Supply 210.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UpTop is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UPTOP is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.38M.