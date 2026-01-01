USDKG Price Today

The live USDKG (USDKG) price today is $ 0.999648, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDKG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999648 per USDKG.

USDKG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 49,982,826, with a circulating supply of 50.00M USDKG. During the last 24 hours, USDKG traded between $ 0.997193 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.007, while the all-time low was $ 0.99423.

In short-term performance, USDKG moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

USDKG (USDKG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.98M$ 49.98M $ 49.98M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.98M$ 49.98M $ 49.98M Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of USDKG is $ 49.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDKG is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.98M.