USIC Price (USI)
USIC (USI) is currently trading at 0.00000308 USD with a market cap of $ 308.10K USD. USI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the USI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USI price information.
During today, the price change of USIC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USIC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USIC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USIC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of USIC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.06%
+2.79%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$USI is the native token powering the USIC Labs ecosystem — a decentralized platform built to tokenize music and empower artists. USIC Labs transforms music into digital assets while offering innovative mini streaming tools that create new revenue channels and fan experiences. Explore a world of music, resources, and opportunities designed to support creators and reshape the future of audio ownership and access.
