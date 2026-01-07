Utopia (UTOPIA) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 192.65K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 950.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 202.79K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00039668
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000159
Current Price:
$ 0.00020322
Utopia (UTOPIA) Information

Utopia is a digital paradise designed to reward every step of a user's journey. It is a world where community and cutting-edge technology converge to foster unprecedented freedom, creativity, and tangible value.At the heart of Utopia lies a living, breathing ecosystem where user engagement directly fuels the economy.Participants guide the Utopia girl on her path, drawing her closer to the world's core. With each step, a user's influence grows, as do their potential BNB rewards. Utopia is built on the principle that exploration and active participation should be directly linked to prosperity.The path is for each user to shape, and every discovery brings them closer to the center of it all.

Official Website:
https://www.utopiabnb.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.utopiabnb.com

Utopia (UTOPIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Utopia (UTOPIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of UTOPIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many UTOPIA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand UTOPIA's tokenomics, explore UTOPIA token's live price!

UTOPIA Price Prediction

Want to know where UTOPIA might be heading? Our UTOPIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

