Utopia Price (UTOPIA)
The live Utopia (UTOPIA) price today is --, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current UTOPIA to USD conversion rate is -- per UTOPIA.
Utopia currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 213,188, with a circulating supply of 950.00M UTOPIA. During the last 24 hours, UTOPIA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, UTOPIA moved -0.00% in the last hour and +8.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Utopia is $ 213.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UTOPIA is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 224.41K.
-0.00%
-2.36%
+8.38%
+8.38%
During today, the price change of Utopia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Utopia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Utopia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Utopia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Utopia could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Utopia is a digital paradise designed to reward every step of a user's journey. It is a world where community and cutting-edge technology converge to foster unprecedented freedom, creativity, and tangible value.At the heart of Utopia lies a living, breathing ecosystem where user engagement directly fuels the economy.Participants guide the Utopia girl on her path, drawing her closer to the world's core. With each step, a user's influence grows, as do their potential BNB rewards. Utopia is built on the principle that exploration and active participation should be directly linked to prosperity.The path is for each user to shape, and every discovery brings them closer to the center of it all.
What is the current price of Utopia?
The live price of Utopia (UTOPIA) is ₹0.020168423929855872000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Utopia positioned in the market?
Utopia currently sits at market rank #5802, supported by a market capitalization of ₹19160721.75025897344000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of UTOPIA?
The circulating supply of UTOPIA is 950000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Utopia?
During the last 24 hours, Utopia traded within a range of ₹0.0200147340683583072000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0206816222393009568000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Utopia from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Utopia reached an all-time high of ₹0.0356524527829555584000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.01429046080591392000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is UTOPIA trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Utopia?
The current price movement of -2.36% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Anime-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
