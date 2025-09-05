More About UWU69

UWU 69 Price (UWU69)

1 UWU69 to USD Live Price:

$0.00167833
-7.70%1D
UWU 69 (UWU69) Live Price Chart
UWU 69 (UWU69) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00160591
24H Low
$ 0.00200757
24H High

$ 0.00160591
$ 0.00200757
$ 0.00231136
$ 0.00160591
+1.96%

-8.26%

--

--

UWU 69 (UWU69) real-time price is $0.00167188. Over the past 24 hours, UWU69 traded between a low of $ 0.00160591 and a high of $ 0.00200757, showing active market volatility. UWU69's all-time high price is $ 0.00231136, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00160591.

In terms of short-term performance, UWU69 has changed by +1.96% over the past hour, -8.26% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UWU 69 (UWU69) Market Information

$ 1.66M
--
$ 1.66M
991.02M
991,024,050.952761
The current Market Cap of UWU 69 is $ 1.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UWU69 is 991.02M, with a total supply of 991024050.952761. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66M.

UWU 69 (UWU69) Price History USD

During today, the price change of UWU 69 to USD was $ -0.000150705422384697.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UWU 69 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UWU 69 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UWU 69 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000150705422384697-8.26%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is UWU 69 (UWU69)

This token has an insane lore and got a great support from community. "Anti kol" token where there is only pure strong community, just vibes and building. From being called "a rug" project, from fud, from hate to community building and getting approved by other people in space growing and leading abstract market of memecoins when every other project kept dumping. It also has a main NFT collection which is top trading on Abstract at the moment which people vibing with.

UWU 69 (UWU69) Resource

UWU 69 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will UWU 69 (UWU69) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your UWU 69 (UWU69) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for UWU 69.

Check the UWU 69 price prediction now!

UWU69 to Local Currencies

UWU 69 (UWU69) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UWU 69 (UWU69) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UWU69 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UWU 69 (UWU69)

How much is UWU 69 (UWU69) worth today?
The live UWU69 price in USD is 0.00167188 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current UWU69 to USD price?
The current price of UWU69 to USD is $ 0.00167188. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of UWU 69?
The market cap for UWU69 is $ 1.66M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of UWU69?
The circulating supply of UWU69 is 991.02M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UWU69?
UWU69 achieved an ATH price of 0.00231136 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UWU69?
UWU69 saw an ATL price of 0.00160591 USD.
What is the trading volume of UWU69?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UWU69 is -- USD.
Will UWU69 go higher this year?
UWU69 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UWU69 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-05 11:52:29 (UTC+8)

UWU 69 (UWU69) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
09-04 10:38:00Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
09-03 18:16:00On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
09-03 13:43:00Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
09-03 08:42:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours

