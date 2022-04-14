VALOR Price Today

The live VALOR (VALOR) price today is $ 0.00078089, with a 2.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current VALOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00078089 per VALOR.

VALOR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 780,044, with a circulating supply of 999.99M VALOR. During the last 24 hours, VALOR traded between $ 0.00076293 (low) and $ 0.00098696 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01499322, while the all-time low was $ 0.00050257.

In short-term performance, VALOR moved -12.42% in the last hour and -15.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VALOR (VALOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 780.04K$ 780.04K $ 780.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 780.04K$ 780.04K $ 780.04K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,987,605.189625 999,987,605.189625 999,987,605.189625

