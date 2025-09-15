More About VALYR

Valyr Price (VALYR)

1 VALYR to USD Live Price:

+2.80%1D
Valyr (VALYR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-15 17:17:55 (UTC+8)

Valyr (VALYR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-4.90%

+2.80%

--

--

Valyr (VALYR) real-time price is $0.01779561. Over the past 24 hours, VALYR traded between a low of $ 0.0139386 and a high of $ 0.02004981, showing active market volatility. VALYR's all-time high price is $ 0.02134732, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0139386.

In terms of short-term performance, VALYR has changed by -4.90% over the past hour, +2.80% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Valyr (VALYR) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Valyr is $ 17.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VALYR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.83M.

Valyr (VALYR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Valyr to USD was $ +0.00048519.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Valyr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Valyr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Valyr to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00048519+2.80%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Valyr (VALYR)

Valyr is a Web3 tokenization infrastructure platform that bridges off-chain digital services like SaaS, APIs, and microservices with on-chain ecosystems. It enables developers to tokenize, verify, and monetize digital assets directly on the blockchain, creating new revenue streams and enhancing discoverability. Valyr empowers both traditional web services and on-chain projects to interact seamlessly, fostering interoperability and innovation across the decentralized economy. It's designed for developers, startups, and protocols aiming to bring real-world utility into the Web3 space.

Valyr (VALYR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Valyr Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Valyr (VALYR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Valyr (VALYR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Valyr.

Check the Valyr price prediction now!

VALYR to Local Currencies

Valyr (VALYR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Valyr (VALYR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VALYR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Valyr (VALYR)

How much is Valyr (VALYR) worth today?
The live VALYR price in USD is 0.01779561 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VALYR to USD price?
The current price of VALYR to USD is $ 0.01779561. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Valyr?
The market cap for VALYR is $ 17.83M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VALYR?
The circulating supply of VALYR is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VALYR?
VALYR achieved an ATH price of 0.02134732 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VALYR?
VALYR saw an ATL price of 0.0139386 USD.
What is the trading volume of VALYR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VALYR is -- USD.
Will VALYR go higher this year?
VALYR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VALYR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Valyr (VALYR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-14 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index temporarily reports 70, maintaining a 90-day high
09-14 11:30:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market continues to heat up, "TOTAL3" rises 10.66% in 7 days, altcoin season may be emerging
09-13 20:25:52Industry Updates
Established meme coins show widespread gains, MOODENG surges over 52% in 24 hours
09-13 19:50:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 57.35%, Approaching Year-to-Date Low
09-13 19:19:57Industry Updates
HIFI's liquidation amount across the network in the past 24 hours exceeds $30 million, second only to BTC and ETH
09-13 14:20:13Industry Updates
U.S. Bitcoin Spot ETFs See $642 Million Net Inflows Yesterday

Disclaimer

