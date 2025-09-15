What is Valyr (VALYR)

Valyr is a Web3 tokenization infrastructure platform that bridges off-chain digital services like SaaS, APIs, and microservices with on-chain ecosystems. It enables developers to tokenize, verify, and monetize digital assets directly on the blockchain, creating new revenue streams and enhancing discoverability. Valyr empowers both traditional web services and on-chain projects to interact seamlessly, fostering interoperability and innovation across the decentralized economy. It's designed for developers, startups, and protocols aiming to bring real-world utility into the Web3 space.

Valyr (VALYR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Valyr Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Valyr (VALYR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Valyr (VALYR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Valyr.

VALYR to Local Currencies

Valyr (VALYR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Valyr (VALYR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VALYR token's extensive tokenomics now!

The live VALYR price in USD is 0.01779561 USD. The current VALYR to USD price is $ 0.01779561. The market cap for VALYR is $ 17.83M USD. The circulating supply of VALYR is 1.00B USD. VALYR achieved an ATH price of 0.02134732 USD. VALYR saw an ATL price of 0.0139386 USD. The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VALYR is -- USD.

Valyr (VALYR) Important Industry Updates