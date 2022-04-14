Velar (VELAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Velar (VELAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Velar (VELAR) Information Velar is a DeFi liquidity protocol built on Bitcoin via the Stacks smart contract layer solution. As an all-in-one DeFi protocol, Velar will bring a host of DeFi-native features, from token swaps to launchpad infrastructure, to drive the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem Official Website: https://www.velar.com/ Whitepaper: https://velar.com/Velar.pdf Buy VELAR Now!

Velar (VELAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Velar (VELAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 985.54K $ 985.54K $ 985.54K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 330.69M $ 330.69M $ 330.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.98M $ 2.98M $ 2.98M All-Time High: $ 0.380312 $ 0.380312 $ 0.380312 All-Time Low: $ 0.00246787 $ 0.00246787 $ 0.00246787 Current Price: $ 0.0029824 $ 0.0029824 $ 0.0029824 Learn more about Velar (VELAR) price

Velar (VELAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Velar (VELAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VELAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VELAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VELAR's tokenomics, explore VELAR token's live price!

