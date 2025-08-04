Velar Price (VELAR)
Velar (VELAR) is currently trading at 0.00359234 USD with a market cap of $ 1.19M USD. VELAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VELAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VELAR price information.
During today, the price change of Velar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Velar to USD was $ +0.0015540922.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Velar to USD was $ -0.0010994238.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Velar to USD was $ -0.003696209832979021.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015540922
|+43.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010994238
|-30.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003696209832979021
|-50.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Velar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-0.11%
-8.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Velar is a DeFi liquidity protocol built on Bitcoin via the Stacks smart contract layer solution. As an all-in-one DeFi protocol, Velar will bring a host of DeFi-native features, from token swaps to launchpad infrastructure, to drive the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Velar (VELAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VELAR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VELAR to VND
₫94.5324271
|1 VELAR to AUD
A$0.0055322036
|1 VELAR to GBP
￡0.002694255
|1 VELAR to EUR
€0.0030894124
|1 VELAR to USD
$0.00359234
|1 VELAR to MYR
RM0.0151955982
|1 VELAR to TRY
₺0.1461363912
|1 VELAR to JPY
¥0.52807398
|1 VELAR to ARS
ARS$4.854508659
|1 VELAR to RUB
₽0.2856988002
|1 VELAR to INR
₹0.3134675884
|1 VELAR to IDR
Rp58.8908102496
|1 VELAR to KRW
₩4.9755345936
|1 VELAR to PHP
₱0.2065954734
|1 VELAR to EGP
￡E.0.1721449328
|1 VELAR to BRL
R$0.0199015636
|1 VELAR to CAD
C$0.0049215058
|1 VELAR to BDT
৳0.4336672848
|1 VELAR to NGN
₦5.434671569
|1 VELAR to UAH
₴0.1482558718
|1 VELAR to VES
Bs0.44185782
|1 VELAR to CLP
$3.4845698
|1 VELAR to PKR
Rs1.0065377446
|1 VELAR to KZT
₸1.925135006
|1 VELAR to THB
฿0.1166073564
|1 VELAR to TWD
NT$0.1071595022
|1 VELAR to AED
د.إ0.0131838878
|1 VELAR to CHF
Fr0.002873872
|1 VELAR to HKD
HK$0.028199869
|1 VELAR to MAD
.د.م0.0324747536
|1 VELAR to MXN
$0.0676796856
|1 VELAR to PLN
zł0.0132198112
|1 VELAR to RON
лв0.0157344492
|1 VELAR to SEK
kr0.034666081
|1 VELAR to BGN
лв0.0060351312
|1 VELAR to HUF
Ft1.2357290366
|1 VELAR to CZK
Kč0.0762294548
|1 VELAR to KWD
د.ك0.00108847902
|1 VELAR to ILS
₪0.0122498794