VentureMind AI Price Today

The live VentureMind AI (VNTR) price today is $ 0.00057713, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current VNTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00057713 per VNTR.

VentureMind AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 288,560, with a circulating supply of 499.99M VNTR. During the last 24 hours, VNTR traded between $ 0.00054792 (low) and $ 0.00058887 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04296034, while the all-time low was $ 0.00033162.

In short-term performance, VNTR moved +0.23% in the last hour and +10.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 288.56K$ 288.56K $ 288.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 288.56K$ 288.56K $ 288.56K Circulation Supply 499.99M 499.99M 499.99M Total Supply 499,991,613.0112517 499,991,613.0112517 499,991,613.0112517

