The live VentureMind AI price today is 0.00057713 USD.VNTR market cap is 288,560 USD. Track real-time VNTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

VentureMind AI Price (VNTR)

$0.00057713
VentureMind AI (VNTR) Live Price Chart
VentureMind AI Price Today

The live VentureMind AI (VNTR) price today is $ 0.00057713, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current VNTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00057713 per VNTR.

VentureMind AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 288,560, with a circulating supply of 499.99M VNTR. During the last 24 hours, VNTR traded between $ 0.00054792 (low) and $ 0.00058887 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04296034, while the all-time low was $ 0.00033162.

In short-term performance, VNTR moved +0.23% in the last hour and +10.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Market Information

The current Market Cap of VentureMind AI is $ 288.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VNTR is 499.99M, with a total supply of 499991613.0112517. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.56K.

VentureMind AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ -0.0000026305.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ -0.0001990380.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VentureMind AI to USD was $ -0.0002373789022123724.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.18%
30 Days$ -0.0000026305-0.45%
60 Days$ -0.0001990380-34.48%
90 Days$ -0.0002373789022123724-29.14%

Price Prediction for VentureMind AI

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VNTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
VentureMind AI (VNTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of VentureMind AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is VentureMind AI (VNTR)

VentureMind AI is a decentralized platform on the Solana blockchain that integrates advanced AI tools, blockchain technology, and robotics. It empowers users with a diverse array of AI-driven functionalities, ranging from predictive analytics to autonomous agents, while enabling ownership of AI tools as NFTs. The platform's robotics component allows for remote operation of bots in industries like construction, security, and entertainment, providing on-demand labor and surveillance. By combining AI and blockchain, VentureMind AI offers a unique ecosystem where users can access high-tech solutions, leverage tokenized assets, and engage in a rapidly evolving AI and robotics landscape.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About VentureMind AI

What is VentureMind AI's current price?

VentureMind AI trades at ₹0.052119534959353285000, reflecting a price movement of -0.18% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of VNTR?

With a market cap of ₹26059315.9389929200000, VNTR is ranked #5509 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does VentureMind AI generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of VNTR?

There are 499991613.0112517 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

VentureMind AI fluctuated between ₹0.049481634285046440000 and ₹0.053179752484733715000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does VentureMind AI compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹3.879668259310213130000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence VNTR?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),AI Applications category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does VNTR behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VentureMind AI

