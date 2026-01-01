ExchangeDEX+
The live VICE price today is 0.00111569 USD.VICE market cap is 876,128 USD. Track real-time VICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

VICE Price Today

The live VICE (VICE) price today is $ 0.00111569, with a 1.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current VICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111569 per VICE.

VICE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 876,128, with a circulating supply of 785.28M VICE. During the last 24 hours, VICE traded between $ 0.00108293 (low) and $ 0.00113859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.097177, while the all-time low was $ 0.00108293.

In short-term performance, VICE moved +0.44% in the last hour and -9.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VICE (VICE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of VICE is $ 876.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VICE is 785.28M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12M.

VICE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
VICE (VICE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of VICE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VICE to USD was $ -0.0000973893.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VICE to USD was $ -0.0009349983.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VICE to USD was $ -0.016963712233442246.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.98%
30 Days$ -0.0000973893-8.72%
60 Days$ -0.0009349983-83.80%
90 Days$ -0.016963712233442246-93.82%

Price Prediction for VICE

VICE (VICE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VICE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
VICE (VICE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of VICE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is VICE (VICE)

VICE is a platform delivering the crypto space with the prizes. The VICE platform is simple, with a seamless and intuitive value transaction. The user answers multiple choice questions to be eligible for VICE competition pools, purchases tickets and enters weekly games.

Users worldwide can access the platform and engage in VICE’s high-reward competition pools, with live campaigns promoted via targeted influencer campaigns.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

VICE (VICE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About VICE

What is the current price of VICE?

VICE is priced at ₹0.100753543517811115000, shifting -1.98% today.

How fast is the VICE community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect VICE's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is VICE's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does VICE compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹8.7756698531225795000 and ATL is ₹0.097795117713471655000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 785282912.5407133 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VICE

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:41:20 (UTC+8)

VICE (VICE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

