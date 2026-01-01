VICE Price Today

The live VICE (VICE) price today is $ 0.00111569, with a 1.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current VICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111569 per VICE.

VICE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 876,128, with a circulating supply of 785.28M VICE. During the last 24 hours, VICE traded between $ 0.00108293 (low) and $ 0.00113859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.097177, while the all-time low was $ 0.00108293.

In short-term performance, VICE moved +0.44% in the last hour and -9.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VICE (VICE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 876.13K$ 876.13K $ 876.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Circulation Supply 785.28M 785.28M 785.28M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

