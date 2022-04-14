Viper Cash Price Today

The live Viper Cash (VIP) price today is $ 0.00161714, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00161714 per VIP.

Viper Cash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 33,960, with a circulating supply of 21.00M VIP. During the last 24 hours, VIP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04533569, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151379.

In short-term performance, VIP moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Viper Cash (VIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.96K$ 33.96K $ 33.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.96K$ 33.96K $ 33.96K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Viper Cash is $ 33.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIP is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.96K.