The live Viper Cash price today is 0.00161714 USD. VIP market cap is 33,960 USD.

Viper Cash Price (VIP)

1 VIP to USD Live Price:

$0.00161714
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Viper Cash (VIP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:34:04 (UTC+8)

Viper Cash Price Today

The live Viper Cash (VIP) price today is $ 0.00161714, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00161714 per VIP.

Viper Cash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 33,960, with a circulating supply of 21.00M VIP. During the last 24 hours, VIP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04533569, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151379.

In short-term performance, VIP moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Viper Cash (VIP) Market Information

$ 33.96K
--
$ 33.96K
21.00M
21,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Viper Cash is $ 33.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIP is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.96K.

Viper Cash Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.04533569
$ 0.00151379
Viper Cash (VIP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Viper Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Viper Cash to USD was $ -0.0001571855.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Viper Cash to USD was $ -0.0012312800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Viper Cash to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0001571855-9.71%
60 Days$ -0.0012312800-76.13%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Viper Cash

Viper Cash (VIP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VIP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Viper Cash (VIP) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Viper Cash could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Visit our Price Prediction page for VIP price predictions for the years 2025–2026.

What is Viper Cash (VIP)

VIPER CASH is a censorship-resistant bridge that connects Zcash-grade privacy to any chain.

Instead of broadcasting transactions to public mempools, users sign encrypted intents (e.g., swap USDC on Base → receive SOL on Solana). Off-chain solvers compete to provide the best all-in execution price, and settlement occurs through RAILGUN shielded pools and Relay cross-chain proofs with no linkable addresses, no orderflow leakage, and no centralized custodians.

The native token, VIP, powers the network by enabling gasless transfers, fee rebates, and relayer/solver participation, ensuring privacy, neutrality, and censorship-resistance by design.

Viper Cash (VIP) Resource

About Viper Cash

What is the current trading price of Viper Cash?

Viper Cash (VIP) is currently priced at ₹0.1453438809542985692000 INR, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Viper Cash's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in VIP?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Viper Cash's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #8816 with a market capitalization of ₹3052226.89266728880000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about VIP?

With 21000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Viper Cash's recent performance?

The price range between ₹ and ₹ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Viper Cash stack up against similar assets?

Against other Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, VIP continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Viper Cash

How much will 1 Viper Cash be worth in 2030?
If Viper Cash were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Viper Cash prices and expected ROI.
Viper Cash (VIP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind.