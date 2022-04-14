Vitruveo Bridged VTRU (VTRU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vitruveo Bridged VTRU (VTRU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vitruveo Bridged VTRU (VTRU) Information Vitruveo is an EVM compatible, L1 blockchain designed specifically for creators and also the World first Rebasing L1 Blockchain ! We are building a decentralized ecosystem that provides sustainable income for all types of creators: visual arts, gaming, NFTs, music, film and more. The platform emphasizes trust, technology, and community as its foundational pillars. Our Mainproduct xibit.app - we bring Web3 to Creators ! VTRU as Coin, listed on our own DEX and VTRU as Token, listed on Pancaeswap, Uniswap and in January 2025 on different CEX ! VIBE bring Revshare to our Holder.

Vitruveo Bridged VTRU (VTRU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vitruveo Bridged VTRU (VTRU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 589.02K $ 589.02K $ 589.02K All-Time High: $ 0.600241 $ 0.600241 $ 0.600241 All-Time Low: $ 0.01277547 $ 0.01277547 $ 0.01277547 Current Price: $ 0.02944113 $ 0.02944113 $ 0.02944113

Vitruveo Bridged VTRU (VTRU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vitruveo Bridged VTRU (VTRU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VTRU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VTRU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VTRU's tokenomics, explore VTRU token's live price!

