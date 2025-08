What is VOI Network (VOI)

The Voi Network is a multichain blockchain ecosystem designed to prioritize community ownership and governance over traditional investor models. With 75% of its token supply reserved for builders, users, and active contributors, Voi fosters sustainable growth through earned incentives over a 20-year emission plan. The network, featuring 2.8-second block times and over 10,000 TPS, is built and operated by its community through a democratic governance framework, allowing token holders to elect the Voi Council and guide the ecosystem’s development. Voi has launched over 25 community-driven projects, showcasing its commitment to decentralized innovation.

VOI Network (VOI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

