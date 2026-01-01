ExchangeDEX+
The live Voltaic Finance Systems Token price today is 0.00004079 USD.VFS market cap is 40,790 USD. Track real-time VFS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 VFS to USD Live Price:

-32.20%1D
Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) Live Price Chart
Voltaic Finance Systems Token Price Today

The live Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) price today is $ 0.00004079, with a 32.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00004079 per VFS.

Voltaic Finance Systems Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 40,790, with a circulating supply of 999.99M VFS. During the last 24 hours, VFS traded between $ 0.00004054 (low) and $ 0.00006023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00048754, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003585.

In short-term performance, VFS moved +0.62% in the last hour and -76.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) Market Information

$ 40.79K
--
$ 40.79K
999.99M
999,993,484.318163
The current Market Cap of Voltaic Finance Systems Token is $ 40.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VFS is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999993484.318163. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.79K.

Voltaic Finance Systems Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00004054
24H Low
$ 0.00006023
24H High

$ 0.00004054
$ 0.00006023
$ 0.00048754
$ 0.00003585
+0.62%

-32.27%

-76.65%

-76.65%

During today, the price change of Voltaic Finance Systems Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voltaic Finance Systems Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voltaic Finance Systems Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voltaic Finance Systems Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-32.27%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Voltaic Finance Systems Token

Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VFS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Voltaic Finance Systems Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Voltaic Finance Systems Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VFS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Voltaic Finance Systems Token Price Prediction.

What is Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS)

Voltaic Finance System (VFS) is an automated liquidity-based trading engine built on Solana. It continuously monitors liquidity, volatility, and capital flows across DEXs, executing high-speed, rules-based trades to capture micro-opportunities and convert network-wide volume into consistent yield.

Voltaic operates on top of Solana's DEX ecosystem, executing high-frequency trades based on liquidity movements, volatility signals, and predefined strategies. The system is designed to identify micro-opportunities and capture consistent profit through automated execution.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) Resource

About Voltaic Finance Systems Token

What is the current price of Voltaic Finance Systems Token?

The live price of Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) is ₹0.003683668897808155000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Voltaic Finance Systems Token positioned in the market?

Voltaic Finance Systems Token currently sits at market rank #8699, supported by a market capitalization of ₹3683668.8978081550000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of VFS?

The circulating supply of VFS is 999993484.318163 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Voltaic Finance Systems Token?

During the last 24 hours, Voltaic Finance Systems Token traded within a range of ₹0.003661091863622030000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.005439259076121235000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Voltaic Finance Systems Token from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Voltaic Finance Systems Token reached an all-time high of ₹0.044028828988413530000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.003237546702290325000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is VFS trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Voltaic Finance Systems Token?

The current price movement of -32.27% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Voltaic Finance Systems Token

Voltaic Finance Systems Token (VFS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

