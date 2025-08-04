What is Vooz Coin (VOOZ)

Vooz is redefining online social interaction — fusing dynamic entertainment and seamlessly bridging users from Web2 to Web3. This isn’t just another “utility token” propping up a Web2 product. With Vooz, Web2 growth is Web3 growth. Every new user, every interaction, and every moment spent on our platform directly fuels on-chain value. On vooz.co, users can engage in anonymous video chats, connect based on shared interests, and filter interactions by gender or location — powered by Vooz Points, traditionally purchased with USD. Now, those same points are available at a discount so big you can't ignore via our native token, $VOOZ. Already live and thriving with over 75,000 unique monthly users and growing fast, Vooz is poised to become the most engaging video chat platform since Omegle. What sets us apart? Transaction fees from $VOOZ are funneled directly into marketing, driving aggressive growth and positioning $VOOZ to become one of the most visible tokens on Solana.

Vooz Coin (VOOZ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Vooz Coin (VOOZ) Tokenomics

