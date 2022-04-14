Vouch (VOUCH) Tokenomics
Vouch is a liquid staking protocol on the Pulsechain network. It enables PLS holders to gain trustless yield on their PLS.
PLS that is staked in the system is used to run validators and gain rewards. The standard block rewards go to the PLS stakers and people providing the validators in the system. The priority fees, which are earned when a validator is selected to process a block, go into the Vouch system as yield.
Vouch token holders own the ecosystem and earn the rewards of the yield from the two sources in the system. The first source of yield is part of the validator yield/priority fees. The second source of the yield comes from a buy/sell tax on the Vouch token.
Both sources feed into the Vouch ecosystem to benefit the Vouch token holders. Part of the yield goes to a buy and burn of the Vouch token. This is very bullish for price performance.
A percentage of the yield goes to increase the number of Vouch community validators. Vouch Community validators are validators that are 100% owned by the Vouch ecosystem. As a result, 100% of the yield feeds back into the Vouch ecosystem.
Part of the yield is paid to the Vouch token holders as reflections. Most reflections or yield paid in the original token inflates the token supply. Vouch reflections are actually bought off the market to give to Vouch holders. This is bullish for the price of Vouch.
A portion of the yield also goes to the following; increase LPs, securing the Vouch system, the DAO (to cover marketing and development).
Vouch (VOUCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vouch (VOUCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Vouch (VOUCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Vouch (VOUCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VOUCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VOUCH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
