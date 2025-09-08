Vouch Price (VOUCH)
+14.84%
+67.65%
--
--
Vouch (VOUCH) real-time price is $0.00001558. Over the past 24 hours, VOUCH traded between a low of $ 0.00000923 and a high of $ 0.00001577, showing active market volatility. VOUCH's all-time high price is $ 0.00001508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000841.
In terms of short-term performance, VOUCH has changed by +14.84% over the past hour, +67.65% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Vouch is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VOUCH is 98.63B, with a total supply of 98603572491.51901. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.55M.
During today, the price change of Vouch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vouch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vouch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vouch to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+67.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Vouch is a liquid staking protocol on the Pulsechain network. It enables PLS holders to gain trustless yield on their PLS. PLS that is staked in the system is used to run validators and gain rewards. The standard block rewards go to the PLS stakers and people providing the validators in the system. The priority fees, which are earned when a validator is selected to process a block, go into the Vouch system as yield. Vouch token holders own the ecosystem and earn the rewards of the yield from the two sources in the system. The first source of yield is part of the validator yield/priority fees. The second source of the yield comes from a buy/sell tax on the Vouch token. Both sources feed into the Vouch ecosystem to benefit the Vouch token holders. Part of the yield goes to a buy and burn of the Vouch token. This is very bullish for price performance. A percentage of the yield goes to increase the number of Vouch community validators. Vouch Community validators are validators that are 100% owned by the Vouch ecosystem. As a result, 100% of the yield feeds back into the Vouch ecosystem. Part of the yield is paid to the Vouch token holders as reflections. Most reflections or yield paid in the original token inflates the token supply. Vouch reflections are actually bought off the market to give to Vouch holders. This is bullish for the price of Vouch. A portion of the yield also goes to the following; increase LPs, securing the Vouch system, the DAO (to cover marketing and development).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Vouch (VOUCH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Vouch (VOUCH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Vouch.
Check the Vouch price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Vouch (VOUCH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VOUCH token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-07 17:07:00
|Industry Updates
24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million
|09-07 12:25:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market sees slight decline in the past 24 hours, total market cap drops to $3.891 trillion
|09-06 19:11:00
|On-chain Data
U.S. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Net Outflows of $787.6 Million This Week
|09-06 06:54:00
|Industry Updates
Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program
|09-05 15:06:00
|Industry Updates
Institutional Solana Current Holdings Overview: Total Holdings Rise to 8.887 Million Coins, Accounting for 1.55% of SOL's Current Total Supply
|09-05 12:39:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap down 1.8% in 24 hours, altcoins broadly declining
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.