What is Vouch (VOUCH)

Vouch is a liquid staking protocol on the Pulsechain network. It enables PLS holders to gain trustless yield on their PLS. PLS that is staked in the system is used to run validators and gain rewards. The standard block rewards go to the PLS stakers and people providing the validators in the system. The priority fees, which are earned when a validator is selected to process a block, go into the Vouch system as yield. Vouch token holders own the ecosystem and earn the rewards of the yield from the two sources in the system. The first source of yield is part of the validator yield/priority fees. The second source of the yield comes from a buy/sell tax on the Vouch token. Both sources feed into the Vouch ecosystem to benefit the Vouch token holders. Part of the yield goes to a buy and burn of the Vouch token. This is very bullish for price performance. A percentage of the yield goes to increase the number of Vouch community validators. Vouch Community validators are validators that are 100% owned by the Vouch ecosystem. As a result, 100% of the yield feeds back into the Vouch ecosystem. Part of the yield is paid to the Vouch token holders as reflections. Most reflections or yield paid in the original token inflates the token supply. Vouch reflections are actually bought off the market to give to Vouch holders. This is bullish for the price of Vouch. A portion of the yield also goes to the following; increase LPs, securing the Vouch system, the DAO (to cover marketing and development).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vouch (VOUCH) Resource Official Website

Vouch Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Vouch (VOUCH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Vouch (VOUCH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Vouch.

Check the Vouch price prediction now!

VOUCH to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Vouch (VOUCH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vouch (VOUCH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VOUCH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vouch (VOUCH) How much is Vouch (VOUCH) worth today? The live VOUCH price in USD is 0.00001558 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VOUCH to USD price? $ 0.00001558 . Check out The current price of VOUCH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Vouch? The market cap for VOUCH is $ 1.55M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VOUCH? The circulating supply of VOUCH is 98.63B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VOUCH? VOUCH achieved an ATH price of 0.00001508 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VOUCH? VOUCH saw an ATL price of 0.00000841 USD . What is the trading volume of VOUCH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VOUCH is -- USD . Will VOUCH go higher this year? VOUCH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VOUCH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Vouch (VOUCH) Important Industry Updates