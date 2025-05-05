WAA Price (WAA)
The live price of WAA (WAA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.93K USD. WAA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WAA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WAA price change within the day is -1.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.76M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WAA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAA price information.
During today, the price change of WAA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WAA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WAA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WAA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WAA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.87%
-5.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AFEL is an ecosystem driven by top-tier developers and a community-first approach, powered by FEL NFTs and the $WAA token. Holding a FEL NFT means joining a space where degens and builders unite, with constant utility and reward growth. We share revenue with our NFT holders, conduct token buybacks, and airdrop them back to the community. The ecosystem includes 4 utilities as of now & will include so much more with time. The utilities are as follows: - IronNode: A cyber security firm that focuses on security audits on multiple chains - SolRush: A browser based racing game where 2-8 players enter a game & users are able to wager each match and winner takes all - WAABot: A trading bot that is accessible via Telegram or web with wallet tracking & copy trading functions - Swipe2Earn: A new approach to the Social-Fi platforms; a Tinder-like experience where users swipe Twitter posts to earn rewards.
