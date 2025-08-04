WachAI Price (WACH)
WachAI (WACH) is currently trading at 0.00263231 USD with a market cap of $ 1.32M USD. WACH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WACH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WACH price information.
During today, the price change of WachAI to USD was $ -0.000385934290860019.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WachAI to USD was $ -0.0014010430.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WachAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WachAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000385934290860019
|-12.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014010430
|-53.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WachAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.24%
-12.78%
-38.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WachXBT is the Unified Verification Agent for DeFAI. It’s the verification layer that makes autonomous capital credible. Every DeFAI trade is scanned in milliseconds by an adversarial-learning engine checking intent, contract safety, liquidity and cross-protocol risk. Green? Funds deploy. Red? Tx blocked. 50K MAUs,3M verifications,650K scams detected. Selected as ACP ONLY verification agent means every agent cluster need $WACH. Co-own the verifier for the agent economy and verify intent at scale
Understanding the tokenomics of WachAI (WACH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WACH token's extensive tokenomics now!
