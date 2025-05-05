Waifu Price (WAIFU)
The live price of Waifu (WAIFU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.14K USD. WAIFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Waifu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Waifu price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 49.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WAIFU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAIFU price information.
During today, the price change of Waifu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Waifu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Waifu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Waifu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Waifu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Waifu ® is an anime-themed entertainment token of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. No Waifu... No Laifu! A decentralized premium cryptocurrency for anime lovers and otaku. A solid crypto-currency that was built on a top blockchain's smart contract. A BEP-20 token on the binance smart chain! It also has a provably fair and transparent initial coin distribution, which we believe are critical for the long-term success and decentralization.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WAIFU to VND
₫--
|1 WAIFU to AUD
A$--
|1 WAIFU to GBP
￡--
|1 WAIFU to EUR
€--
|1 WAIFU to USD
$--
|1 WAIFU to MYR
RM--
|1 WAIFU to TRY
₺--
|1 WAIFU to JPY
¥--
|1 WAIFU to RUB
₽--
|1 WAIFU to INR
₹--
|1 WAIFU to IDR
Rp--
|1 WAIFU to KRW
₩--
|1 WAIFU to PHP
₱--
|1 WAIFU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WAIFU to BRL
R$--
|1 WAIFU to CAD
C$--
|1 WAIFU to BDT
৳--
|1 WAIFU to NGN
₦--
|1 WAIFU to UAH
₴--
|1 WAIFU to VES
Bs--
|1 WAIFU to PKR
Rs--
|1 WAIFU to KZT
₸--
|1 WAIFU to THB
฿--
|1 WAIFU to TWD
NT$--
|1 WAIFU to AED
د.إ--
|1 WAIFU to CHF
Fr--
|1 WAIFU to HKD
HK$--
|1 WAIFU to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WAIFU to MXN
$--