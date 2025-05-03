Wanaka Farm Price (WANA)
The live price of Wanaka Farm (WANA) today is 0.00307185 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 532.90K USD. WANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wanaka Farm Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wanaka Farm price change within the day is -0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 173.52M USD
During today, the price change of Wanaka Farm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wanaka Farm to USD was $ -0.0001351758.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wanaka Farm to USD was $ -0.0002935312.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wanaka Farm to USD was $ -0.0007507968096705744.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001351758
|-4.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002935312
|-9.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007507968096705744
|-19.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wanaka Farm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-0.62%
-0.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wanaka Farm is an unique NFT blockchain based game where people can own their virtual lands and other NFT items to plant, grow and harvest to earn their crypto.
