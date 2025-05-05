Wand Price (WAND)
The live price of Wand (WAND) today is 0.00740585 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.93K USD. WAND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wand Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wand price change within the day is -2.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.09M USD
During today, the price change of Wand to USD was $ -0.000186399929462437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wand to USD was $ +0.0008500182.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wand to USD was $ -0.0021014417.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wand to USD was $ -0.023220588686499582.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000186399929462437
|-2.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008500182
|+11.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021014417
|-28.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.023220588686499582
|-75.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wand: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-2.45%
-2.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 WAND to VND
₫194.88494275
|1 WAND to AUD
A$0.011405009
|1 WAND to GBP
￡0.0055543875
|1 WAND to EUR
€0.006517148
|1 WAND to USD
$0.00740585
|1 WAND to MYR
RM0.030956453
|1 WAND to TRY
₺0.2854955175
|1 WAND to JPY
¥1.0684419795
|1 WAND to RUB
₽0.612760029
|1 WAND to INR
₹0.6240909795
|1 WAND to IDR
Rp121.407357624
|1 WAND to KRW
₩10.243179252
|1 WAND to PHP
₱0.4109506165
|1 WAND to EGP
￡E.0.374884127
|1 WAND to BRL
R$0.0421392865
|1 WAND to CAD
C$0.010220073
|1 WAND to BDT
৳0.902773115
|1 WAND to NGN
₦11.8873520105
|1 WAND to UAH
₴0.30808336
|1 WAND to VES
Bs0.64430895
|1 WAND to PKR
Rs2.087857232
|1 WAND to KZT
₸3.835193481
|1 WAND to THB
฿0.2444671085
|1 WAND to TWD
NT$0.220249979
|1 WAND to AED
د.إ0.0271794695
|1 WAND to CHF
Fr0.006072797
|1 WAND to HKD
HK$0.0573953375
|1 WAND to MAD
.د.م0.068578171
|1 WAND to MXN
$0.1450806015