WANDER Price Today

The live WANDER (WANDER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current WANDER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WANDER.

WANDER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,477, with a circulating supply of 141.88M WANDER. During the last 24 hours, WANDER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01669318, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WANDER moved -- in the last hour and +2.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WANDER (WANDER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.48K$ 88.48K $ 88.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 554.32K$ 554.32K $ 554.32K Circulation Supply 141.88M 141.88M 141.88M Total Supply 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of WANDER is $ 88.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WANDER is 141.88M, with a total supply of 888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 554.32K.