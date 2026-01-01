ExchangeDEX+
The live WANDER price today is 0 USD.WANDER market cap is 88,477 USD. Track real-time WANDER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live WANDER price today is 0 USD.WANDER market cap is 88,477 USD. Track real-time WANDER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About WANDER

WANDER Price Info

What is WANDER

WANDER Official Website

WANDER Tokenomics

WANDER Price Forecast

WANDER Price (WANDER)

Unlisted

1 WANDER to USD Live Price:

$0.00062361
-0.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WANDER (WANDER) Live Price Chart
WANDER Price Today

The live WANDER (WANDER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current WANDER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WANDER.

WANDER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,477, with a circulating supply of 141.88M WANDER. During the last 24 hours, WANDER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01669318, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WANDER moved -- in the last hour and +2.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WANDER (WANDER) Market Information

$ 88.48K
--
$ 554.32K
141.88M
888,888,888.0
The current Market Cap of WANDER is $ 88.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WANDER is 141.88M, with a total supply of 888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 554.32K.

WANDER Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.01669318
$ 0
--

-0.95%

+2.49%

+2.49%

WANDER (WANDER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of WANDER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WANDER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WANDER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WANDER to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.95%
30 Days$ 0-11.55%
60 Days$ 0-20.18%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for WANDER

WANDER (WANDER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WANDER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WANDER (WANDER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WANDER could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is WANDER (WANDER)

WanderCorp is a gaming and entertainment ecosystem powering Wanderers and beyond with $WANDER. By focusing on storytelling and high quality experiences, WanderCorp aims to empower the community by giving them a stake in this evolving galactic adventure.

$WANDER integrates across platforms and games, providing players with opportunities to engage, earn, and spend across the universe.

These integrations include, but are not limited to:

  • A flagship action adventure roguelite game backed by Animoca Brands
  • An intergalactic questing platform where you can create your own galaxy
  • Short films featuring community owned characters
  • Comics written by and for the community exploring stories of their characters
  • Full length music albums

WANDER (WANDER) Resource

Official Website

About WANDER

What is today's price of WANDER (WANDER)?

The live price is ₹0.056328768504890505000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.95%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WANDER are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WANDER is 141879776.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own WANDER?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WANDER across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of WANDER today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹7991854.6062558285000, positioning WANDER at rank #7371 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WANDER being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of WANDER?

The recent price movement of -0.95% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Card Games,Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WANDER

WANDER (WANDER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.