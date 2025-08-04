Wasder Price (WAS)
Wasder (WAS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 41.20K USD. WAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAS price information.
During today, the price change of Wasder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wasder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wasder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wasder to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wasder: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.84%
-2.79%
+56.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wasder is a Swedish company that was first launched in 2017 as a social community platform for gamers, and the token reward ecosystem was launched May 7th, 2021. The platform enables gamers to utilize several tools to find other gamers to play with, host their own communities, connect with their favorite streamers, have party chats with friends and much more. With the launch of a token comes integration of NFTs, virtual events, tournaments and much more. The platform itself has been in open beta since 2020, and onboarded over 100,000 new users during the first year.
