Wat (WAT) Information

$WAT is on a mission to take over the meme universe. The time has come for Wat to show his greatness.

Rats have always played a part in Matt Furie’s life. Owning two Rats one of them being Wat, Rats have been featured in and inspired a lot of Furie’s work. In his glorious book debut Niteriders, a nocturnal frog and rat strike out on an epic dirtbike adventure towards the sunrise. According to Furie Rats are really smart—they remind him of small dogs. They know their names, respond to calls, have individual personalities, and are really sweet he would recommend having a pet rat to anyone interested. To honor Matt Furies love for Rats, Wat his pet is now reborn on the blockchain alongside other Furie creations taking inspiration from his early Rat illustrations in Niteriders which Furie quoted were inspired by Wat in a interview in Comicsbeat.

No Taxes Forever, No None Sense, LP Tokens Burned & Contract Ownership Renounced