Wat Price (WAT)
Wat (WAT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 453.65K USD. WAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAT price information.
During today, the price change of Wat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+26.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-29.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
+5.49%
-20.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$WAT is on a mission to take over the meme universe. The time has come for Wat to show his greatness. Rats have always played a part in Matt Furie’s life. Owning two Rats one of them being Wat, Rats have been featured in and inspired a lot of Furie’s work. In his glorious book debut Niteriders, a nocturnal frog and rat strike out on an epic dirtbike adventure towards the sunrise. According to Furie Rats are really smart—they remind him of small dogs. They know their names, respond to calls, have individual personalities, and are really sweet he would recommend having a pet rat to anyone interested. To honor Matt Furies love for Rats, Wat his pet is now reborn on the blockchain alongside other Furie creations taking inspiration from his early Rat illustrations in Niteriders which Furie quoted were inspired by Wat in a interview in Comicsbeat. No Taxes Forever, No None Sense, LP Tokens Burned & Contract Ownership Renounced
Understanding the tokenomics of Wat (WAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAT token's extensive tokenomics now!
