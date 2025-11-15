WAV.3 is the first Agentic Music Discovery network where staking your Spotify lets you earn rewards as you listen. Every authentic play fuels the WAV.3 TasteGraph... mapping listener preferences to deliver deeper, personalized discovery while empowering artists through transparent growth tools, reward mechanics, and a community-driven agentic music economy.

This next phase transforms WAV.3 into a decentralized, two-sided network: one where human taste drives what surfaces, and agentic infrastructure ensures that both listeners and artists are empowered without traditional gatekeepers.