WaveFi Price Today

The live WaveFi (WAVE) price today is $ 0.00001257, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001257 per WAVE.

WaveFi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,576.28, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WAVE. During the last 24 hours, WAVE traded between $ 0.0000125 (low) and $ 0.00001283 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00042787, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000123.

In short-term performance, WAVE moved +0.07% in the last hour and -11.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WaveFi (WAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.58K$ 12.58K $ 12.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.58K$ 12.58K $ 12.58K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WaveFi is $ 12.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAVE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.58K.