The live WEED Token (WEED) price today is $ 0.00286863, with a 2.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00286863 per WEED.

WEED Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 333,241, with a circulating supply of 116.17M WEED. During the last 24 hours, WEED traded between $ 0.00284726 (low) and $ 0.00311295 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.502099, while the all-time low was $ 0.0025228.

In short-term performance, WEED moved +0.74% in the last hour and +12.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WEED Token (WEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 333.24K$ 333.24K $ 333.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 333.24K$ 333.24K $ 333.24K Circulation Supply 116.17M 116.17M 116.17M Total Supply 116,167,455.576116 116,167,455.576116 116,167,455.576116

