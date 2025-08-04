weldr Price (WLDR)
weldr (WLDR) is currently trading at 0.00000277 USD with a market cap of $ 276.65K USD. WLDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WLDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WLDR price information.
During today, the price change of weldr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of weldr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of weldr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of weldr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+22.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of weldr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.23%
+22.75%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
@weldrbot is a telegram bot that allows communities to raid posts on the base app and farcaster
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of weldr (WLDR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WLDR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WLDR to VND
₫0.07289255
|1 WLDR to AUD
A$0.0000042658
|1 WLDR to GBP
￡0.0000020775
|1 WLDR to EUR
€0.0000023822
|1 WLDR to USD
$0.00000277
|1 WLDR to MYR
RM0.0000117171
|1 WLDR to TRY
₺0.0001126836
|1 WLDR to JPY
¥0.00040719
|1 WLDR to ARS
ARS$0.0037432395
|1 WLDR to RUB
₽0.0002202981
|1 WLDR to INR
₹0.0002417102
|1 WLDR to IDR
Rp0.0454098288
|1 WLDR to KRW
₩0.0038365608
|1 WLDR to PHP
₱0.0001593027
|1 WLDR to EGP
￡E.0.0001327384
|1 WLDR to BRL
R$0.0000153458
|1 WLDR to CAD
C$0.0000037949
|1 WLDR to BDT
৳0.0003343944
|1 WLDR to NGN
₦0.0041905945
|1 WLDR to UAH
₴0.0001143179
|1 WLDR to VES
Bs0.00034071
|1 WLDR to CLP
$0.0026869
|1 WLDR to PKR
Rs0.0007761263
|1 WLDR to KZT
₸0.001484443
|1 WLDR to THB
฿0.0000899142
|1 WLDR to TWD
NT$0.0000826291
|1 WLDR to AED
د.إ0.0000101659
|1 WLDR to CHF
Fr0.000002216
|1 WLDR to HKD
HK$0.0000217445
|1 WLDR to MAD
.د.م0.0000250408
|1 WLDR to MXN
$0.0000521868
|1 WLDR to PLN
zł0.0000101936
|1 WLDR to RON
лв0.0000121326
|1 WLDR to SEK
kr0.0000267305
|1 WLDR to BGN
лв0.0000046536
|1 WLDR to HUF
Ft0.0009525199
|1 WLDR to CZK
Kč0.0000587794
|1 WLDR to KWD
د.ك0.00000083931
|1 WLDR to ILS
₪0.0000094457