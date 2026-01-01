What is WeSendit?

WeSendit is a decentralized solution for file sharing and cloud storage networks that prioritizes user privacy and data security. Through their Web 3.0 network partnerships, WeSendit eliminates storage space restrictions and enables users to save up to 80% compared to other cloud providers. WeSendit allows users to select the network they want their data to be transmitted over, and to ensure maximum security, the data is redundantly stored across thousands of availability zones worldwide.

What Makes WeSendit Unique?

WeSendit stands out from other cloud providers due to its focus on user privacy and data security. WeSendit utilizes decentralized Web 3.0 technologies to create tools that offer reliable and secure data processing. In addition, WeSendit's token (WSI) serves as a means of payment and rewards users with tokens for submitting data based on their subscription and optional "pay as you go" service packages.

What can WeSendit (WSI) be Used For?

WeSendit's token (WSI) can be used in various ways, such as paying for recurring services, transferring funds, trading, or exchanging for other crypto assets. Token holders benefit from referrals, staking rewards, application of provided apps, storage network services, and the Activity Program, which rewards users with tokens when they send their data via wesendit.com.

Which blockchain network does WeSendit run on?

WeSendit operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WSI?

The token is priced at ₹0.113118246238511935000, marking a price movement of 0.35% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does WeSendit belong to?

WeSendit falls under the Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,DePIN category. This classification helps investors compare WSI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of WeSendit?

Its market capitalization is ₹94573901.3386002100000, placing the asset at rank #3775. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WSI is currently circulating?

There are 834412647.6601093 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for WeSendit today?

Over the past day, WSI generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, WeSendit fluctuated between ₹0.112373221425148060000 and ₹0.113829857817821915000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.