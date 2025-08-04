Weth Hedz Price (HEDZ)
Weth Hedz (HEDZ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 11.32K USD. HEDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HEDZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HEDZ price information.
During today, the price change of Weth Hedz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Weth Hedz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Weth Hedz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Weth Hedz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Weth Hedz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.03%
-13.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WETH HEDZ is a meme token and NFT project that satirizes, celebrates, and documents the beautiful chaos of full-time crypto addiction. If you’re not on Meth, you’re probably on Weth. We're not here to sell you hype. We're here to reflect what happens when “candles” becomes your personality. Serving the unhinged obsession with crypto, DeFi, JPEG culture, and blockchain degeneracy. It’s a satirical art and culture movement. A support group for the chainbound. tribute to the hopelessly online. We represent the people who told their families, “Trust me, i can 2X the money I owe you ,” The ones who see a bowl of cereal and wonder if it’s tokenized yet. We’re here to show you what the crypto space actually looks like: Unstable, hilarious, dangerous, brilliant. Exactly like the people in it. The $HEDZ token is the fuel behind the madness, powering staking, utility, rewards, and whatever else the devs dream up in their next dopamine spiral. Because we’re not just here for the memes. We’re building utility — in our own, unhinged way.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
