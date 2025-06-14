What is Whale Intel (WINT)

WhaleIntel.AI | AI-Powered Smart Money Tracker Track what matters on-chain. WhaleIntel is a token-gated intelligence terminal built for serious traders, funds, and protocols. It tracks what the smart money is investing in, where capital is flowing, and how it evolves over time. 🎲 Highlights & Innovations - Full coverage of the Virtuals Ecosystem - Genesis Tracking: Track any and every project launch and how allocations flow across wallets. - Virgen Tracking: Follow user behavior across blocks, their activity, their claims, and their token movements. Follow the smart money with our proprietary algorithm and get early alpha on participation trends.

Whale Intel (WINT) Resource Official Website

Whale Intel (WINT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Whale Intel (WINT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WINT token's extensive tokenomics now!