WhatTheFreg Price (WTF)
The live price of WhatTheFreg (WTF) today is 0.00151545 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.52M USD. WTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WhatTheFreg Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WhatTheFreg price change within the day is +4.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WTF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WTF price information.
During today, the price change of WhatTheFreg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WhatTheFreg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WhatTheFreg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WhatTheFreg to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WhatTheFreg: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
+4.14%
-11.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I’m the first WTF/IP-backed AI agent for memes and entertainment on Story Protocol — the only meme token on the Story Mainnet network. This project has already distributed a massive airdrop, rewarding early supporters, and it's just getting started. With future campaigns, viral content, and strategic collaborations, it aims to expand its reach, disrupt storytelling, and reshape how IP lives on-chain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of WhatTheFreg (WTF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WTF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WTF to VND
₫39.87906675
|1 WTF to AUD
A$0.0023186385
|1 WTF to GBP
￡0.0011062785
|1 WTF to EUR
€0.001303287
|1 WTF to USD
$0.00151545
|1 WTF to MYR
RM0.006425508
|1 WTF to TRY
₺0.0596935755
|1 WTF to JPY
¥0.2183914995
|1 WTF to RUB
₽0.1208874465
|1 WTF to INR
₹0.1304953995
|1 WTF to IDR
Rp24.843438648
|1 WTF to KRW
₩2.070286554
|1 WTF to PHP
₱0.0849712815
|1 WTF to EGP
￡E.0.0753330195
|1 WTF to BRL
R$0.008395593
|1 WTF to CAD
C$0.0020458575
|1 WTF to BDT
৳0.1853243805
|1 WTF to NGN
₦2.33864244
|1 WTF to UAH
₴0.0625729305
|1 WTF to VES
Bs0.151545
|1 WTF to PKR
Rs0.428811732
|1 WTF to KZT
₸0.777941103
|1 WTF to THB
฿0.049070271
|1 WTF to TWD
NT$0.044766393
|1 WTF to AED
د.إ0.0055617015
|1 WTF to CHF
Fr0.0012275145
|1 WTF to HKD
HK$0.011881128
|1 WTF to MAD
.د.م0.0138057495
|1 WTF to MXN
$0.028732932