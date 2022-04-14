Winternomics TV Price Today

The live Winternomics TV (WNTV) price today is $ 0.00068898, with a 5.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00068898 per WNTV.

Winternomics TV currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 688,970, with a circulating supply of 999.99M WNTV. During the last 24 hours, WNTV traded between $ 0.00063027 (low) and $ 0.00069645 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00827718, while the all-time low was $ 0.00063027.

In short-term performance, WNTV moved +0.46% in the last hour and -7.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Winternomics TV (WNTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 688.97K$ 688.97K $ 688.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 688.97K$ 688.97K $ 688.97K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,992,541.020555 999,992,541.020555 999,992,541.020555

The current Market Cap of Winternomics TV is $ 688.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WNTV is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999992541.020555. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 688.97K.