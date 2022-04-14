WISHDOG Price Today

The live WISHDOG (WISHDOG) price today is $ 0.0000814, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current WISHDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000814 per WISHDOG.

WISHDOG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,266, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WISHDOG. During the last 24 hours, WISHDOG traded between $ 0.00008095 (low) and $ 0.00008402 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00324898, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006277.

In short-term performance, WISHDOG moved +0.25% in the last hour and +3.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WISHDOG (WISHDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.27K$ 81.27K $ 81.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.27K$ 81.27K $ 81.27K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WISHDOG is $ 81.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WISHDOG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.27K.