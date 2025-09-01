What is WLF TOKEN (WLF)

WLF PROJECT is led by Kazu Suzuki, the creator of Nightmare in Prison, a massively popular Werewolf Game app with over 10 million downloads and 800 million players worldwide. Our mission is to elevate the Werewolf Game into a professional sport that resonates across the globe. By creating a thriving ecosystem for players, fans, and sponsors, we’re fostering a vibrant community where competition, connection, and growth flourish. Players can develop essential skills like teamwork and strategy, while fans enjoy deeper engagement through exciting and immersive experiences. More than just a game, the Werewolf Game serves as a bridge between cultures, promoting understanding and meaningful dialogue that transcends borders and language barriers. WLF PROJECT invites you to join this movement. Together, we can make the Werewolf Game a global symbol of unity, strategy, and shared enjoyment.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WLF TOKEN (WLF) How much is WLF TOKEN (WLF) worth today? The live WLF price in USD is 0.000481 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WLF to USD price? $ 0.000481 . Check out The current price of WLF to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of WLF TOKEN? The market cap for WLF is $ 1.11M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WLF? The circulating supply of WLF is 2.31B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WLF? WLF achieved an ATH price of 0.00050601 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WLF? WLF saw an ATL price of 0.000412 USD . What is the trading volume of WLF? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WLF is -- USD . Will WLF go higher this year? WLF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WLF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

