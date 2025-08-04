WOLFI Price (WOLFI)
WOLFI (WOLFI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 4.05M USD. WOLFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of WOLFI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WOLFI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WOLFI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WOLFI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-47.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WOLFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.89%
+9.57%
-23.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This project is a meme coin that pays tribute to the most iconic and widely recognized mascot within the Avalanche blockchain community. Designed to embody the spirit and culture of the Avalanche ecosystem, the coin offers a fun and engaging way for users to participate in the network while celebrating its most beloved mascot. Through community-driven initiatives, social engagement, and a strong connection to Avalanche’s identity, the project aims to foster a cultural movement within the Avalanche ecosystem.
