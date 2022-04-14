World Computer Money (WCM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into World Computer Money (WCM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

World Computer Money (WCM) Information World Computer Money (WCM) is a community-driven ERC-20 token on Ethereum that plays on the long-standing “world computer” narrative around the Ethereum Virtual Machine. The project positions WCM as a cultural/meme asset rather than a protocol with promised yields or product features. It exists primarily for on-chain transfer and trading, with initial liquidity and price discovery occurring on Uniswap; the project communicates via its X account and Telegram. Official Website: https://x.com/wcm_eth Buy WCM Now!

World Computer Money (WCM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for World Computer Money (WCM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 583.00K $ 583.00K $ 583.00K Total Supply: $ 950.86M $ 950.86M $ 950.86M Circulating Supply: $ 950.86M $ 950.86M $ 950.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 583.00K $ 583.00K $ 583.00K All-Time High: $ 0.00110738 $ 0.00110738 $ 0.00110738 All-Time Low: $ 0.00044461 $ 0.00044461 $ 0.00044461 Current Price: $ 0.00064107 $ 0.00064107 $ 0.00064107 Learn more about World Computer Money (WCM) price

World Computer Money (WCM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of World Computer Money (WCM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WCM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WCM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WCM's tokenomics, explore WCM token's live price!

WCM Price Prediction Want to know where WCM might be heading? Our WCM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WCM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!